MILWAUKEE — The Fuel Cafe in Walker's Point started off as a coffee shop back in 1993, but is now a full scale restaurant.

"Fuel is a really awesome place," general manager Anthony Willems said. "We really try to combine the aspects of a biker bar mixed in with a trendy Milwaukee restaurant. We try to be very accessible to all people and all groups. It's a great space to grab lunch with a friend or have business meeting."

Fuel does big business with their weekend brunch.

"We do a brunch 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays," Willems said. "It's by far our most popular time of the week."

Willems said their hot chicken french toast is by far their best seller.

"The Fuel burger is awesome, it comes out in a pretzel bun," Willems said.

Fuel Cafe is located at 603 S 5th St. in Milwaukee. It is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays, and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

