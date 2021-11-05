We're Open: Build your own mac and cheese at Mac Shack on Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — The Mac Shack on Brady Street is a specialty restaurant that features some of the best mac and cheese in Milwaukee.

"I feel like everyone at home loves mac and cheese", says General Manager Chela Maldonado-Perez. "I don't think it started becoming something that you see in the restaurants until recently. We had this idea six years ago. Everybody's version of mac and cheese is different. It’s a versatile dish that you can put what ever you want in it, that's why we give you options to build your own"

Mac Shack is located at 1701 N Humboldt Ave. It is open Sunday through Wednesday 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., and 12 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

