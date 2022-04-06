We're Open: Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company offers more than just coffee

MILWAUKEE — Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company, located on West Bruce Street in Walkers Point, is a beautiful venue that serves up more than coffee.

“It kinda sells itself," says Director of Events Erica Karls. "We roast everything on site, so it always smells good. We do concerts, weddings and private events, so it’s not just a coffee shop.”

They roast all of their coffee in-house.

"We focus on small batches," Production Manager Mitch Jackson says. "For example, if we buy beans from farmers in Ethiopia, it gets shipped to us in a green bean form, and we roast it to the right temperature.”

Anodyne Coffee is open Sunday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

