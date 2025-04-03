MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin businesses are bracing to tackle the NFL Draft when it comes to Green Bay in just three weeks.

The multi-day event is projected to draw around 240,000 people to Wisconsin.

Milwaukee-based Saz's Hospitality Group is prepared to take on catering for crew and staff at the NFL Draft, as well as a couple of simultaneous supporting events closer to home in partnership with Visit Milwaukee.

"It's more than just another catering job, it's an opportunity to represent Wisconsin," Charlie Schnell, sales manager at Saz's Hospitality Group, told TMJ4.

From managing food to linens and staff operations, things will look different handling multiple sites for the veteran-owned business.

Schnell said he believes the company's decades of experience is on their side.

He explained that last year's NFL Draft had 54 million viewers, more than 775,000 people who attended in person and more than 600 million social media impressions.

It is estimated that this year the event will generate an economic impact of $20 million in Green Bay and more than $90 million statewide.

Watch: Wisconsin businesses eager to shine during the NFL Draft

'We’re just honored': Wisconsin businesses eager to shine during the NFL Draft

"Decades of hard work of operational expertise, trained event staff that has allowed sizes to take part in an event like this," Schnell said.

"I love that the NFL and a lot of these larger events that come to town do choose local vendors," said Ana Cook, marketing director at Saz's Hospitality Group. "Choosing local business that just comes right back into the city."

Wisconsin-based Lamers Bus Lines has dozens of resources from across the state committed to servicing people for the NFL Draft.

"I love football. I love the Packers," said Roger Dean Brown, coach manager for Lamers. "It's very nice to be part of it."

TMJ4 "Look forward to bringing folks in and showing them a great time," coach manager for Lamers Bus Lines Roger Dean Brown said.

Brown has been with Lamers for decades and worked on major events including the Olympics. Lamers will work with the NFL directly, as well as, private businesses in Milwaukee and tourism groups throughout the entire draft.

"The bottom line is you want everyone to get to and from safely," Brown stated. "Look forward to bringing folks in and showing them a great time."

With the build-out for the draft in Green Bay already underway local businesses are gearing up to take the stage.

