'We're here for such a good reason': Local Trump supporter attends inauguration in D.C.

A local woman got the chance to experience the historic inauguration of President Donald Trump in person.

Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson talked with her in Washington, D.C., about all the excitement and the one audible she had to call because of the weather.

It has been a busy few days in the nation's capital for Kathy Broghammer.

She's going home to Wisconsin with great memories and mementos of her first-ever inauguration.

"Now, when I use this commemorative blanket, it'll be especially nice with the memories of having been here," said Broghammer.

The blanket was perfect for the chilly weather.

"But you know what? We've all been just fine with the cold weather because we're here for such a good reason."

That reason being Donald Trump.

When the cold weather moved the inauguration ceremony inside, she helped organize a small get-together at a D.C. location to watch it on TV.

Another big highlight: a dinner reception for Sean Duffy with special attire for Trump's cabinet pick to lead the Department of Transportation.

"It was more business casual, or you could wear your Duffy plaid," said Broghammer.

Which she did.

Duffy is a former congressman from Wisconsin awaiting confirmation to be Secretary of Transportation. "We're immensely proud of him," she said.

Broghammer has been involved in Ozaukee County GOP politics for more than a decade. She was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Seeing the 47th president and first lady Melania Trump at the Liberty Ball reminds her all the hard work was worth it.

She knows Wisconsin is a battleground state that Trump narrowly won in a country that remains politically divided, but she's optimistic about Trump's second term.

"I feel that if you make America first, which is what he's doing, it could only be good for Americans," said Broghammer. "I know we're living in a divided country, but people that didn't even vote for him will benefit from the positive changes that are going to happen."

