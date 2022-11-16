Watch Now
'We're going to get this done:' Baldwin predicts success ahead of Senate vote on Respect for Marriage Act

According to Senator Tammy Baldwin, the bill would guarantee same-sex and interracial marriage rights
Posted at 5:51 AM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 06:51:05-05

WISCONSIN — The U.S. Senate is expected to hold a test vote Wednesday on the Respect for Marriage Act. The act, if passed, would ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are recognized nationwide.

According to Senator Tammy Baldwin, it would guarantee the same rights and freedoms as every other marriage.

Specifically, it would replace federal concepts that define marriage as an act between a man and a woman and a spouse as a person of the opposite sex.

Congress.gov says the bill also, "repeals and replaces provisions that do not require states to recognize same-sex marriages from other states with provisions that prohibit the denial of full faith and credit or any right or claim relating to out-of-state marriages on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin."

The bill would need at least 60 votes to move forward, and at least three Republicans already shared their support for it.

Baldwin tweeted Tuesday saying, "we are going to get this done for loving families across America." She also said it's time for this bill to pass.

