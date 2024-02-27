Wendy's might be first fast-food chain to introduce surge pricing

In Today's Talker — Wendy's might become the first-fast food chain to introduce surge pricing.

The company's CEO announced the move during a call with investors last month. The concept is based on Uber's surge price model for ride sharing, which increases prices when demand is high.

So, that means hamburgers would likely cost more during the lunch and dinner rush.

Wendy's says it will begin testing surge pricing early next year.

You can watch the full Today's Talker above.



