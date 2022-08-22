Wellpoint Care Network preps for school year with Back to School Bash

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — With the school year fast approaching, one local organization hopes to get kids started on the right foot.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Wellpoint Care Network’s backyard on West Capitol Drive will transform, welcoming kids and their families to its Back to School Bash.

“We are kind of a center point for a lot of different groups, whether it's different races, different ages, different experiences,” said Alex Williams, Director of Community Engagement, Wellpoint Care Network. “We would love to serve as an organization that can bring together people from different communities to find out and to understand what everybody from the community needs.”

In that effort, Williams says the organization will offer free backpacks stocked with school supplies, along with free haircuts and nail appointments.

Visitors will also have the chance to visit more than 30 booths manned by community partners and resources to help families with what they need to succeed.

Williams says this year’s event is even more special, particularly because of how long he says it took to get here.

“The goal is really to get kids excited about going back to school, right? Kids haven't had a normal school year in about three years, so, it's very important that we start to put an emphasis, or more of an emphasis on education and what better way to do that than make sure that they're extremely prepared,” said Williams.

The Back to School Bash kicks off at 2 p.m.

For more information on how to attend and how you can help, head to their website.

