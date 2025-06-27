Well-known wood artist Ike Wynter hopes to gift giant 'K' to The Killers at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee wood artist known for his work with the NFL, Mike Tyson, and Mrs. Meyers Brands, is now hoping to give a special gift to one of the world's largest bands, The Killers.

Ike Wynter is an eco-sustainable wood artist. All of his art is made from wood he finds on the side of the road. None of it is bought, dyed, or painted.

After creating all 32 NFL logos for the NFL Draft in Green Bay, he wants to gift a giant 'K' to The Killers either before or after the band's headlining set at Summerfest June 27.

The Killers often have a giant 'K' on stage. The one that Wynter made is a wooden replica. It took 140 hours to build and is made out of 649 individual pieces of wood.

Watch the video to see Ike Wynter's giant 'K'...

"You know The Killers were such a foundational band for my upbringing. I grew up being a musician kind of because of them. And now that I'm a wood artist, I've had some awesome blessings in my life to do some really notable, cool things in the sports world. And I said why not try to build a really big, impressive piece of art, try to gift it to my favorite band, probably top 20 favorite bands of all time," Ike Wynter said.

He said his ultimate goal is to gift it to the band backstage. But the dream of dreams is to play a song on bass with The Killers at Summerfest.

