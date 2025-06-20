Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Music, cycling, Juneteenth celebrations, and more!

Ryan Adams Live at the Pabst Theater

Seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ryan Adams will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday night. The show starts at 8 p.m. and features the artist known as rock’s most talented songwriter.

Get tickets here.

Cheese Wheel Classic in West Allis

Cycling enthusiasts can head to West Allis for the Cheese Wheel Classic on Becher Street from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The event is part of the Tour of America’s Dairyland, which travels through 11 Wisconsin communities in 11 days.

For more information, click here.

Watch Weekend in a Minute here:

Weekend in a Minute: Music, cycling, Juneteenth celebrations, and more!

Juneteenth Gospel Fest in Milwaukee

The Juneteenth celebration continues in Milwaukee on Saturday with the Juneteenth Gospel Fest. Several artists and choirs will perform at the Granville Collection on Brown Deer Road from noon to 7 p.m.

To see more details, click here.

Lolo Blvd. Custom Car and Bike Show

On Sunday, automotive enthusiasts can check out the Lolo Blvd. Custom Car and Bike Show on the Harley-Davidson Museum campus. The event will showcase lowriders, bikes and custom rides, featuring everything from sleek designs to one-of-a-kind builds.

For more information, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error