Weekend events with Jammin' 98.3: Shamrock Shuffle, artisan pop-up market, couples scavenger hunt

MILWAUKEE — Spring-like events are making a comeback and we have all the details!

Jammin' 98.3 joined us on TMJ4 News Today this morning to talk about a few of this weekend's events.

City Love Scavanger Hunt

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, the Milwaukee Public Library Central Branch will be hosting a scavenger hunt for couples! A scavenger hunt app will provide a list of tasks to complete during date night. The hunt is entirely self-guided so you can do it at your own pace, and even stop in for a drink or boutique while you're exploring Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Shamrock Shuffle

Milwaukee's largest St. Patrick's Day celebration is returning this Saturday. It's the 14th annual Shamrock Shuffle! The event is completely sold out and is happening from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. The money raised during the celebration goes towards various charities.

During the event, there will be food and drink specials as well as live Irish music.

Family Free Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

Some decent Spring-like weather is expected this weekend, making it the perfect time to head to the Milwaukee County Zoo for Family Free Day! Whether you're 8, 18, or 80 there's something for you to enjoy at the Zoo and this weekend, visitors chan check it for free!

Parking and concession fees still apply, but getting into the zoo will be free of charge!

North Avenue artisan Pop-up Market

Local artists and makers will take over North Avenue this Sunday for the weekly Artisan pop-up market. If you stop in and shop, you will be supporting local small businesses! There will be food and drinks to enjoy while you shop, and if you've been before, don't worry. The vendors change each week so there may be something new to check out!

