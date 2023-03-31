Weekend events with Jammin' 98.3: Midwest gaming classic, Doggy Social

MILWAUKEE — Time for another segment with Jammin' 98.3. This week the radio station joined us to talk about the Midwest Gaming Classic, a doggy social event, and a children's event featuring the Easter bunny!

Midwest Gaming Classic

The Midwest Gaming Classic returns to the Wisconsin Center this weekend. There will be retro and home video game consoles, pinball machines, arcade games, and much more! There are plenty of tickets available, with some ticket specials.

To learn more and get tickets, click here.

Children's Easter party

You can head to the Italian Community Center on Saturday for a Children's Easter party. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will feature brunch, games, and plenty of fun!

Adults can get in for $20, and kids get in for $10.

Doggy social

All dogs, god owners, and dog lovers are welcome to attend a doggy social at New Barons Brewing Cooperative on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m. CBDelicacy will be there selling products, and Tails N' Trails will be discussing their walking, daycare, hiking, and training services.

There will be a variety of beers, spirits, and snacks.

