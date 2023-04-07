Weekend events with Jammin' 98.3: Egg event at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — Jammin' 98.3 joined us on TMJ4 News Today to talk about some events happening this weekend.

During the segment, we learned a bit more about the Pop-Up Park Picnic couple date night happening in Milwaukee on Friday.

To take part in the Friday event, you just need a mobile device and an internet connection to a Digital Date Nite Box.

Details on that event can be found here.

We also talked about egg day at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The event is happening Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For more information, and to get tickets, click here.

You can hear more about the events in the video at the top of this article.

