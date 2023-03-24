Weekend events with Jammin' 98.3: Easter bunny at Southridge mall, discussing women's wellness

MILWAUKEE — It's Friday so that means it's time for our segment with Jammin' 98.3!

Lucky St. Patrick's Day Family Open Swin

You can head to St. Anne's Center, 2801 E. Morgan Ave., on Friday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. for Family Night Open Swim! The swim has a Lucky St. Patrick's Day theme, and is $5 a person. Children 3 years old and younger get in for free.

Eastern Bunny at Southridge Mall

The Easter Bunny is coming to Southridge Mall from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Before his arrival, there will be a kid's corner magic show from 11 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and Easter gift bags!

Click here to learn more about the Easter event.

Lunch and Learn at Center for Leadership of African Women's Wellness

A panel of healthcare specialists will speak from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, educating Black women about chronic health conditions like hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, and maternal deaths.

They will discuss healthy eating and lifestyle alternatives, and teach the women how to advocate for themselves and establish rapport with their doctors. The event will take place at Destiny High School in the auditorium. It is free and open to the public.

