Weekend events with Jammin 98.3: Comic Con, MKE Black Business Expo

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Welcome to week two of our new partnership with Jammin' 98.3! Every Friday, Jammin' 98.3 joins us live on air to talk about some of the things happening in Milwaukee that weekend.

This week, Jammin' 98.3 talked to us about Comic Con, a Black History Play, and a Milwaukee Black Business Expo.

Comic Con

Comic Con is returning to Milwaukee this weekend at the Wisconsin State Fair Grounds Expo Center. Comic Con will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event is $8 for general admission and anyone under the age of 12 can get in for free. If you order a pass for the event online, you can get in half and hour earlier than everyone else.

To purchase a pass, click here.

Black History Play

Black Arts MKE is putting on a play this weekend, called Harlem Renaissance. The play is happening from Feb. 8 through Feb. 25 at the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall in the Marcus Center.

According to Black Arts MKE, the play depicts a pinnacle moment in Black history. It highlights four icons of the era, Ella Fitzgerald, Jacob Lawrence, Zora Neale Hurston, and Langston Hughes.

The play is specially directed toward young audiences. For more information, click here.

The Gathering

Jammin 98.3 is presenting The Gathering 2023, an event taking place Saturday at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

The event features a VIP dinner reception and special guests Ded McGuire and Kita Rose. VIP tickets for the event are $40, with general admission tickets available for $15.

For more information on the event, click here.

Milwaukee Black Business Expo

A Milwaukee Black Business Expo is coming to the Alumni Memorial Union on Marquette University's campus this Saturday from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Around 40 vendors will be at the event with hourly workshops, demonstrations, live entertainment, and more.

The event is completely free and open to the public.

Family Valentine's Day Workshop

Get your family together this Saturday for Valentine's Day-themed art workshop at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts in Brookfield.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. until noon with all supplies included. Projects usually take about 30 minutes to complete, so families can arrive any time between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Woolly Bear Winter Festival

You can head to the River Revitalization Foundation, 2134 N Riverboat Road, on Saturday for the Woolly Bear Winter Festival. The event is happening from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There will be winter-themed activities outside, a bonfire, s'mores, hot dogs, sledding, and ice skating. There will be a Woolly Bear play and kid-friendly crafts.

The event is free and open to the public, with no registration necessary.

Watch the video at the top of this article to learn all about the events.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip