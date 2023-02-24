Weekend events with Jammin' 98.3: Checking out Milwaukee's best Bloody Mary's, the MKE Auto Show

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Whether you're into Bloody Mary's, cars, or interested in celebrating Black History Month, there's something for you to check out this week.

Jammin' 98.3 joined us on TMJ4 News Today this morning to talk about a few of this weekend's events.

2023 Milwaukee Auto Show

The 2023 Milwaukee Auto Show has arrived at the Wisconsin Center with hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and more! You can head to the Wisconsin Center from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and check out brand-new all-electric vehicles and even take some of the cars for a test drive.

There will be a pet adoption area, and a mini golf course at the event as well! Tickets are $15 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for free with a paying adult.

Magical Black Tears Experience

In honor of Black History Month, local actors will be taking the stage at MATC for the Magical Black Tears Experience: Finding your Connections. According to Jammin' 98.3, the event provides the backdrop to the reverberating performance of "we are the drum."

This year's theme is "Raising the Bar…Believe, Achieve and Receive." The event takes place on Saturday.

More details are available here.

11th annual Milwaukee's Best Bloody

Are you a big Bloody mary fan? Then this event might be for you! Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary event is returned to the Italian Community Center this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Milwaukee-area bartenders will face off to showcase their own Bloody Mary recipes and you, the attendee, can vote for your favorite.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $475. For more details and for tickets, click here.

