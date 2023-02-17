Weekend events with Jammin 98.3: Celebrating Kendrick Lamar, Galentine's Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — After a snowy end to the week, you may be looking to get out and about this weekend. Jammin' 98.3 joined us on air to talk about some things you can check out across the area over the next few days.

Check out the list of events below.

In Retrospect: The Life and TImes of Kendrik Lamar

In honor of Black History Month, Milwaukee Film is hosting an event at Company Brewing where attendees can celebrate and discuss the life of Grammy-winning recording artist Kendrick Lamar.

Music journalist Miles Marshall Lewis will be in attendance to help attendees take a deep look at the music Lamar produces.

Tickets for the event can be found here.

Themed ice skating at Slice of Ice

Disney's Frozen is playing at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in April and to tease to the event, the Milwaukee Theater District is hosting a Frozen-themed ice skating event at Slice of Ice in Red Arrow Park.

There will be singing and dancing to songs from Frozen, and attendees are encouraged to dress up. There will even be frozen giveaways.

Cedarburg Winterfest

This Saturday and Sunday you can head to Cedarburg for the annual Winter Festival. The two-day event will feature ice carving, barrel races, camel rides, and other outdoor activities.

The event takes place along Washington Avenue and does include some indoor events.

Galentine's Day Celebration

An all-star panel of self-love experts is gathering together to celebrate Galentine's Day at Allure MKE. The event will offer food, signature drinks, and raffle prizes for you and your best friends.

The event will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and attendees are asked to wear pink, white, or red.

