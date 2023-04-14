Weekend events with Jammin' 98.3: Brickworld, Power Rangers, 414 Day

MILWAUKEE — Time for another segment with Jammin' 98.3. This week the radio station joined us to talk about 414 Day, the Power Rangers tour coming to town. and Brickworld Milwaukee.

414 Day

It's 414 day in Milwaukee, a day to celebrate the city many of us call home! There are tons of events happening around the city to celebrate, including one at the Cooperage!

Power Rangers: Power Up! Tour

The Power Rangers are in town on Saturday! You can head to the Mayfair Mall center court for a show, and you can even meet some of the rangers!

There are shows at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Brickworld Milwaukee

Brickworld Milwaukee will be taking over the Wisconsin State Fair expo center on Saturday. There will be 50,000 square feet of creations built from LEGO bricks.

Tickets for the event are $14 online and $16 at the door.

