Weekend events: The Nutcracker, Black Nativity, Milwaukee Wave home opener, and much more

MILWAUKEE — It's time for a great Wisconsin weekend! Get out there and enjoy some of the many events Adriana Mendez has rounded up for you:
Recurring Events
A Christmas Carol
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street ,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Christmas Carnival of Lights
Jellystone Park in Caledonia
8425 Highway 38,
Caledonia, WI 53108
Christmas at Pabst
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Country Christmas
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Enchant Christmas
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Santa Cruise
Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor
1 Liechty Drive - Williams Bay, WI 53191
Friday
The Nutcracker
December 8-26
929 N Water St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Black Nativity
12/7-12/12
Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall
Winter Wonder Woods
Where: Hawthorn Glen
Dates: Dec. 8, 9, 15, & 16
Please arrive at your scheduled time. Parking is extremely limited in both the Hawthorn Glen parking lot and on the street on the adjacent Martin Dr
Wauwatosa Holiday Market.
December 6 – 17
7735 Harwood Avenue,
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Festive Friday Eves
The Shops of Cedar Creek
December 8 is Santa’s Workshop
Cedar Creek Settlement
N70W6340 Bridge Rd - Cedarburg, WI 53012
Disney's The Little Mermaid
Racine Theatre Guild
2519 Northwestern Ave - Racine, WI 53404
Illuminate Ozaukee
Zeunert Park
N25W5598 Taft St. - Cedarburg, WI 53012
Saturday
Milwaukee Hmong New Year
12/9 & 10
8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214
Kapco’s Kids2Kids Toy Drive
December 9 from 3 -7 p.m
Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle, in Grafton. The event will feature musical performances, an outdoor holiday lights display, and a tribute to Ozaukee County’s first responders.
Milwaukee Wave -Home for the Holidays
Home Opener
6:05 p.m.
400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Stout Fest
MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom
505 S 5th St. - Milwaukee, WI 53204
Cocoa with the Clauses
Cathedral Square Park
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
520 E Wells St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Breakfast with Santa,
Saturday December 9th,
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
400 N. Water Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Greenfield Community Center
7215 W. Cold Spring Road
Greenfield, WI, 53220 United States
Racine's 6th Annual Kris Kringle Tour
Downtown Racine Corporation and O&H Danish Bakery, on Saturday, December 9,
from 11 am to 2 pm.
Sunday
Saint Kate Holiday Marketplace11:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Milwaukee, 139 E Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202, USA
HOLIDAY MAKERS MARKET
10-2:00 p.m.
7215 W Cold Spring Rd, Greenfield, WI 53220
Wild Lights Drive-Thru
Milwaukee County Zoo
10001 W Bluemound Rd - Milwaukee, WI 53226
