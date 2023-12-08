Weekend events: The Nutcracker, Black Nativity, Milwaukee Wave home opener, and much more

MILWAUKEE — It's time for a great Wisconsin weekend! Get out there and enjoy some of the many events Adriana Mendez has rounded up for you:

Recurring Events

A Christmas Carol

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street ,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Christmas Carnival of Lights

Jellystone Park in Caledonia

8425 Highway 38,

Caledonia, WI 53108

Christmas at Pabst

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Country Christmas

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Enchant Christmas

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Santa Cruise

Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor

1 Liechty Drive - Williams Bay, WI 53191

Friday

The Nutcracker

December 8-26

929 N Water St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Black Nativity

12/7-12/12

Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall

121 E State St, Milwaukee, WI

Winter Wonder Woods

Where: Hawthorn Glen

Dates: Dec. 8, 9, 15, & 16

Please arrive at your scheduled time. Parking is extremely limited in both the Hawthorn Glen parking lot and on the street on the adjacent Martin Dr

Wauwatosa Holiday Market.

December 6 – 17

7735 Harwood Avenue,

Wauwatosa, WI 53213

Festive Friday Eves

The Shops of Cedar Creek

December 8 is Santa’s Workshop

Cedar Creek Settlement

N70W6340 Bridge Rd - Cedarburg, WI 53012

Disney's The Little Mermaid

Racine Theatre Guild

2519 Northwestern Ave - Racine, WI 53404

Illuminate Ozaukee

Zeunert Park

N25W5598 Taft St. - Cedarburg, WI 53012

Saturday

Milwaukee Hmong New Year

12/9 & 10

8200 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, WI 53214

Kapco’s Kids2Kids Toy Drive

December 9 from 3 -7 p.m

Kacmarcik Center for Human Performance, 885 Badger Circle, in Grafton. The event will feature musical performances, an outdoor holiday lights display, and a tribute to Ozaukee County’s first responders.

Milwaukee Wave -Home for the Holidays

Home Opener

6:05 p.m.

400 W. Kilbourn Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Stout Fest

MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom

505 S 5th St. - Milwaukee, WI 53204

Cocoa with the Clauses

Cathedral Square Park

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

520 E Wells St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Breakfast with Santa,

Saturday December 9th,

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

400 N. Water Street

Milwaukee, WI 53202

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

9:30-11:30 a.m.

Greenfield Community Center

7215 W. Cold Spring Road

Greenfield, WI, 53220 United States

Racine's 6th Annual Kris Kringle Tour

Downtown Racine Corporation and O&H Danish Bakery, on Saturday, December 9,

from 11 am to 2 pm.

Sunday

Saint Kate Holiday Marketplace11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Milwaukee, 139 E Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202, USA

HOLIDAY MAKERS MARKET

10-2:00 p.m.

7215 W Cold Spring Rd, Greenfield, WI 53220

Wild Lights Drive-Thru

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W Bluemound Rd - Milwaukee, WI 53226

