Weekend events in Milwaukee with Jammin' 98.3

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — TMJ4 News is introducing a new segment Friday, in partnership with Jammin 98.3! The segment will air every Friday featuring a small list of events happening in the city of Milwaukee over the weekend.

This week, Jammin 98.3 told us about Frost Fest, a financial planning event at Coffee Makes You Black and a 20s-themed party at the Iron Horse Hotel.

Friday:

Coffee Makes You Black Foundation's Financial Fridays

On the first Friday of every month, you can head to Coffee Makes You Black and get free advice on credit, mortgage, and investing from some of the most experienced individuals in Milwaukee. Some of the advice this week includes how to go from a renter to a home buyer.

Speakers at the event will talk about CDs, 401Ks, and IRAs. The event begins at 4:30 p.m. at Coffee Makes You Black, 2803 North Teutonia.

Saturday:

FROST FEST

FROST FEST will take over the War Memorial Center, 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. It will feature indoor activities for kids., crafts, winter games, a scavenger hunt, DJ, food trucks, hot cocoa, coffee, and Veter resources.

The event is hosted by the Southeastern Wisconsin Veteran Suicide Prevention Task Force.

Repeal of Prohibition Party

You can head to the Iron Horse Hotel on Saturday to celebrate the repeal of the prohibition. Attendees are encouraged to "dress to impress" because it could win them a one-night stay at the hotel. To win, simply be the most fab Flapper and Dapper gent in the building.

There will be a vintage 15-piece band performing swing and big band music. Attendees can also enjoy era-inspired cocktails. There's no cover to attend the event. It goes from 9 p.m. until 12 a.m.

Sunday:

North Avenue Market Sunday Artisan Pop-Up

North Avenue Market will be hosting it's first Sunday Artisan Pop-Up this Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will take place at 5900 West North Avenue. Organizers said there will be seasonal food, cocktails, and deserts daily.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip