Weekend events in Milwaukee: Taylor Swift Eras Tour, haunted hayrides, and much more

Here's Adriana Mendez's weekly roundup of events you can take part in this weekend. Get out there and enjoy it, Wisconsin!
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., on May 5, 2023.
Posted at 6:55 AM, Oct 12, 2023
Ongoing October Events:

Dream, Quickie! Dream
Hill Has Eyes - Haunt
Jack-O'-Lantern Nights at Racine Zoo
Elegant Farmer Autumn Harvest Festival
Hill Has Eyes - Not So Scary Halloween Party - Sunday

FRIDAY

Eras Tour Movie

Multiple times at
AMC Theater and Marcus Theaters
Marcus Theaters will have special events in the theatres like friendship bracelet stations, selfie stations, specialty drinks, and more

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience

October 13, 2023 - January 6, 2024
Baird Center
400 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53203

Hocus Pocus 2 & Friday The 13th

The Milky Way Drive-In
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® The Greatest Show On Earth®

Oct 13- 15
1111 Vel R. Phillips Avenue
Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Dragon Days™ Fantasy Festival

October 13–15, 2023
Opening Ceremony, 5-6 pm (FREE and open to the public!)
Elm (Library) Park, just west of the the Library

Haunted Hayrides

Dan Patch Stables
7036 Grand Geneva Way,
Lake Geneva, WI 53147

NARI Milwaukee Fall Home & Remodeling Show

Friday, October 13: 12pm – 8pm
Saturday, October 14: 10am – 7pm
Sunday, October 15: 10am – 5pm
Exposition Center
8200 W Greenfield
West Allis, 53214 United States

The Hollows at Phantom Lake

Oct 13, 2023 - Oct 28, 2023
6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Phantom Lake YMCA Camp
S110W30240 YMCA Camp Road - Mukwonago, WI 53149

SATURDAY

Milwaukee Record Show

Four Points Milwaukee Airport & Conference Center
5311 S. Howell Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53207

Milwaukee Makers Market "Halloween & Trick-or-Treat" at Discovery World

Discovery World500 N Harbor Dr,
Milwaukee, WI

Annular Solar Eclipse

10:00am – 1:00pm
Discovery World
500 N. Harbor Drive,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Discover the wonders of the universe as we host a day filled with solar-focused activities, take-home projects, and demonstrations.

Bark & BBQ

Noon- 4:00 P.M.
Harley-Davidson Museum
400 W. Canal Street, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Goosebumps & The Boogeyman & The Visit

The Milky Way Drive-In
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132

Festival Weekends

Apple Barn Orchard and Winery
Saturdays ~ Open 10-5
Music, Food Vendors, wine tastings
Sundays ~ Open 11-5
Music, Food Vendors, wine tastings
W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn, WI 53121

SUNDAY

Family Sundays/Domingo Familiar: Día de los Muertos

10:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.
Milwaukee Art Museum
700 N. Art Museum Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Casper & Insidious

The Milky Way Drive-In
7035 S. Ballpark Drive, Franklin, WI 53132

