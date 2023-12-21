Weekend events: Festivus, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and much more

Happy Holidays from Adriana Mendez and TMJ4! If you have family in town and need something to entertain them, check out this list full of holiday cheer:

Recurring Events

A Christmas Carol

Pabst Theater

144 E. Wells Street ,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Christmas Carnival of Lights

Jellystone Park in Caledonia

8425 Highway 38,

Caledonia, WI 53108

Christmas at Pabst

Pabst Mansion

2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Country Christmas

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee, WI 53072

Enchant Christmas

7035 S. Ballpark Drive,

Franklin, WI 53132

Santa Cruise

Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor

1 Liechty Drive - Williams Bay, WI 53191

The Nutcracker

December 8-26

929 N Water St,

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Friday

MUBB vs Georgetown

6:00 p.m.

1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Festive Friday Eves

Cedar Creek Settlement

N70W6340 Bridge Rd - Cedarburg, WI 53012

Public Skating

7:15-9:00 p.m.

Pettit National Ice Center

500 S 84th StMilwaukee, WI 53214

Holiday Snow Globe

Runs to Jan 7, 2024

The Domes Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory

524 S. Layton Boulevard

Milwaukee, WI 53215

Magic at Muni

Runs through December 30, 2023

Washington Park Municipal Golf Course

2205 Washington Road

Kenosha, WI 53140

Saturday

Tosa's 12th Annual Christmas Caroling Extravaganza

5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

8520 W North Ave,

Milwaukee, WI 53226-2815, United States

Charlie Brown Christmas

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI

A Very Merry MKE Music Night

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company

224 W. Bruce Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Festivus

6:00 p.m.

Great Lakes Distillery, LLC

616 W. Virginia Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

SATURDAY FAMILY FUN DAYS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

11211 120th Ave - Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158

Brunch With Santa

Boat House Pub & Eatery

4917 7th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53140

Santa and the Grinch

1:00 p.m.

Midwest market 2210,

Oak Creek, United States

