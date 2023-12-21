Weekend events: Festivus, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and much more

Happy Holidays from Adriana Mendez and TMJ4! If you have family in town and need something to entertain them, check out this list full of holiday cheer:
Recurring Events
A Christmas Carol
Pabst Theater
144 E. Wells Street ,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Christmas Carnival of Lights
Jellystone Park in Caledonia
8425 Highway 38,
Caledonia, WI 53108
Christmas at Pabst
Pabst Mansion
2000 W. Wisconsin Avenue,
Milwaukee, WI 53233
Country Christmas
The Ingleside Hotel
2810 Golf Road,
Pewaukee, WI 53072
Enchant Christmas
7035 S. Ballpark Drive,
Franklin, WI 53132
Santa Cruise
Lake Geneva Cruise Line Winter Harbor
1 Liechty Drive - Williams Bay, WI 53191
The Nutcracker
December 8-26
929 N Water St,
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Friday
MUBB vs Georgetown
6:00 p.m.
1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53203
Festive Friday Eves
Cedar Creek Settlement
N70W6340 Bridge Rd - Cedarburg, WI 53012
Public Skating
7:15-9:00 p.m.
Pettit National Ice Center
500 S 84th StMilwaukee, WI 53214
Holiday Snow Globe
Runs to Jan 7, 2024
The Domes Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory
524 S. Layton Boulevard
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Magic at Muni
Runs through December 30, 2023
Washington Park Municipal Golf Course
2205 Washington Road
Kenosha, WI 53140
Saturday
Tosa's 12th Annual Christmas Caroling Extravaganza
5:00 - 8:00 p.m.
8520 W North Ave,
Milwaukee, WI 53226-2815, United States
Charlie Brown Christmas
Turner Hall Ballroom
1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI
A Very Merry MKE Music Night
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Company
224 W. Bruce Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Festivus
6:00 p.m.
Great Lakes Distillery, LLC
616 W. Virginia Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204
SATURDAY FAMILY FUN DAYS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets
11211 120th Ave - Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158
Brunch With Santa
Boat House Pub & Eatery
4917 7th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53140
Santa and the Grinch
1:00 p.m.
Midwest market 2210,
Oak Creek, United States
