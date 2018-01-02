Wedding Nightmare: Gifts and car stolen outside newlywed's Milwaukee hotel

MILWAUKEE -- There's always hiccups on your wedding day, but a newlywed couple may already take the cake for 2018.

Bill and Cheryl Pulec's car was stolen the day after their wedding, with all their gifts inside.

The morning after their wedding on New Year's Day, they used a valet to pull their car up in front of their Milwaukee hotel, the Brewhouse Inn & Suites.

Their VW Jetta was stolen with at least 50 envelopes full of money inside, along with their gifts to each and their ride to get back to Chicago.

"And so I came back down and he was like 'where's the car?' and I was like 'what do you mean where's the car? It's right there, eh no, where's the car?'" said Cheryl Pulec, newlywed.

The checks and cash were going to charity at the couple's request.

Though they lost the gifts, the last bag they were about to load and still have, had Bill's tuxedo and Cheryl's wedding dress.

The general manager of the Brewhouse Inn & Suites told TODAY'S TMJ4 they are working with Milwaukee Police to solve this crime.

The owner of the valet company sent us this statement about the incident: