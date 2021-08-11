'We knew this was going to be a doozie:' Washington Heights neighbors describe windstorm and damage to trees

It was a storm unlike any Eileen Seeger can recall during her 20 years living in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

"To see the trees, the other trees in the windstorm, I was looking out our kitchen window, they were just bent straight over - so we knew this was going to be a doozie," said Seeger.

A doozie and a downer for her neighbor, who had just parked his car on 49th Street 10 minutes prior to this tree being ripped apart by the strong winds.

"The next step is to get the tree off the car and assess the damage," said Willie Jackson.

The damaged car belongs to his son.

"It's just one of those things," said Jackson. "He's taking it well; he's looking at a new car."

No one was injured despite a lot of down trees.

Milwaukee has many beautiful tree-lined streets, but they also can be dangerous. Near 48th and Garfield, a large tree was split in half by the storm and could fall at anytime.

One block over, Eileen Seeger is still amazed at the amount of tree damage.

"I think it was just this energy," said Seeger. "We've never seen wind like that."

