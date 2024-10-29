'We have plans in place': Elections commissioner reiterates integrity and safety ahead of Election Day

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee election officials are reassuring residents they are not concerned about local security, despite reports of threats against poll workers across the country.

This comes after two ballot boxes were set on fire Monday, one in Portland and one in Vancouver, Washington. Hundreds of ballots were reportedly damaged.

In Texas, a man allegedly assaulted an election clerk who asked him to remove a MAGA hat, as campaign materials are not allowed by law at voting centers.

Other states are stepping up security measures, such as bulletproof glass in Maryland, secure ballot-counting areas in Philadelphia, and even snipers on rooftops in Arizona.

With one week until the election, TMJ4 News asked if measures were ramping up in Milwaukee. Executive Director Paula Gutierrez of the Milwaukee Election Commission stated the security protocols have been in place for some time and are not changing.

TMJ4 Paulina Gutierrez, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Elections Commissions

"I was anticipating it would be really bottlenecked and lots of people, just kind of frustrated, but it was not at all like that," said Corina Gencuski, who cast her early vote Tuesday morning.

"I think the way it's being operated here, the voting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin is really top-notch," Gencuski added.

Watch: Elections commissioner reiterates integrity, safety ahead of Election Day:

Elections commissioner reiterates integrity and safety ahead of election day

Despite reports in other states, Milwaukee officials said ballot box tampering, voter intimidation, and heightened security are not concerns locally.

"I feel safe here in Wisconsin. I think Wisconsin residents are much more tolerant, and they respect poll workers a lot more," said poll worker Gregory Breitbach, who has worked at the polls for years. This is his third presidential election.

TMJ4 Gregory Breitbach, poll worker

"My only concern is the rhetoric that's going on with people starting to question the security of the ballots," Breitbach explained.

Gutierrez said maintaining a strong relationship with federal, state, and local law enforcement is crucial to ensuring election integrity.

"So if law enforcement is needed, if someone has to call the police, they're going to be there and act swiftly," she said.

While police won’t be stationed inside every polling location, Gutierrez confirmed the protection of absentee ballot drop boxes.

"U.S. manufactured with heavy-duty steel. They are smaller, the opening is a lot smaller, and, as I said, they are under 24-hour security. We have conversations with our law enforcement partners, we've met with the fire department HAZMAT team, and we have plans in place to act swiftly if needed," Gutierrez added.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error