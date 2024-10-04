'We have an all-star cast': World-renowned dancers come together to uplift and inspire

MILWAUKEE — Ballerinas are not just about perfect postures and fluffy pink tutus. Like many dancers, ballet performers are built on hard work, discipline, and determination. But what happens when dancers decide to move on from the full-time commitment of rehearsals and performances? TMJ4's Andrea Williams explored that question with a group of women who are the epitome of confidence and strength.

Ballerinas are strong and powerful—not docile and fragile, as they’ve been traditionally stereotyped. Choreographer Dawn Springer is on a mission to erase that myth as she builds a new community of dancers.

"All of the dancers in our project are incredibly accomplished artists who have had full careers and have worked literally all over the globe," said Springer. "We have an all-star cast."

Itzel Hernandez, originally from Cuba, spent many years with the Milwaukee Ballet.

"We're all so well-rounded and well-experienced that I think we're just lucky to be here together and finding those experiences," Hernandez said.

The project is "Sylph."

"Sylphs from folklore are beings that inhabit the air and were thought to control it. How can we express the physicality or image of a woman without any weight, or who might be light and airy, or expected to be so?" Springer explained.

Often, dancers are expected to hang up their ballet slippers in their 30s. Springer is working to create a sustainable freelance platform to keep dancers performing by providing a space for them to continue their craft.

Natalie Dellutri, who was born and raised in the Milwaukee area, understands the struggle dancers face at the end of their careers.

"There is a saying in the dance world that dancers die twice. They die at the end of their career because a lot of us started dancing at 3, 4, 5, or 6 years old, and when you retire at 35, you really go through an identity crisis," Dellutri said.

Janel Meindersee, originally from Vancouver, appreciates the stage that’s being provided to women like herself.

"I'm a new mom; I have a one-year-old at home, and so I'm exploring that. This is the first production I'm dancing in since having my child," Meindersee shared.

As a former professional dancer, TMJ4's Andrea Williams connected deeply with these women. They are not only gaining strength from one another but also supporting each other.

When you're a dancer, it’s part of your DNA—the fabric of your being. Former Milwaukee Ballet dancer Anniya Hidalgo, also from Cuba, understands that and loves this new concept of family.

"Family sometimes has a hidden language between them, and I feel like that's what we are doing here. We're talking in that language that only we know," Hidalgo said.

The production of "Sylph," featuring live composer and percussionist Jon Mueller, can be seen Oct. 11-12 at Jan Serr Studio. Get more information and tickets here.

