We Energies to hand out cookie book at American Family Field on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — The annual We Energies cookie book came out this week and for those who love to get a hard copy every year, Saturday is one of the most popular events to get one.

We Energies will be handing out this year's book at American Family Field on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also pick it up at specific distribution locations set up around the state throughout the month of November.

Visit We Energies' website to purchase the cookie book online. You can also view the cookie book distribution schedule.

The cookie book's theme this year is "Wisconsin hometown favorites." The book features 38 recipes, including old-fashioned date bars, grandma babe's potato chip cookies, and even honey ginger cookies.

Amy Jahns with We Energies and Christine Jablonski from Milwaukee joined TMJ4 News to talk more about this year's book.

