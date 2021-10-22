We Energies teams up with police to stop scams

We Energies is partnering with police to protect its customers from con artists.

We Energies says its customers have lost tens of thousands of dollars over the years to utility scams, and that they want to prevent anyone else from falling victim.

That's why you may have noticed quite a few social media posts on Oct. 21. We Energies asked police and sheriff's departments all over Wisconsin to share the early warning signs of utility scams, with the goal of flooding newsfeeds with safety information.

We Energies says scammers may pretend to be with the company. They may even manipulate caller ID to make it look like We Energies is calling, or leave a recorded message that sounds like it's from the company.

Scammers may threaten to turn off your energy right away or demand immediate payment through pre-paid debit cards or unusual payment methods like crypto currency or third party apps. We Energies says it never does that.

If you think you're being called by a scammer, hang up.It's not rude, it's safe.

If you have questions about a call you've received, you can call We Energies at 800-242-9137. If you think you've been a victim of a scam, call your local law enforcement authorities.

