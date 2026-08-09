We Energies restored power to more than 17,000 customers following Sunday morning storms

We Energies has restored power to more than 17,000 customers following severe weather on Sunday morning.

According to We Energies, the rainfall, lightning and gust winds knocked down trees and wires, as well as causing branches to come into contact with their equipment.

"Our crews are prepared to respond to any additional outages if more storms occur," We Energies said in a Facebook post.

To see the We Energies outage map, you can follow the link here: https://www.we-energies.com/OutageSummary/view/outagegrid

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error