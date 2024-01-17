We Energies: Power fully restored after weekend snowstorm

MILWAUKEE — We Energies says it has fully restored electricity to customers who lost it as a result of the snowstorm and extremely cold temperatures over the weekend.

Spokesperson Brendan Conway confirmed to TMJ4 News that crews spent the last 5 days ensuring 100% of power was restored across southeast Wisconsin, to over 261,000 customers.

Conway told TMJ4 News Monday night everyone who lost their power should see it restored by Tuesday.

Throughout the restoration efforts, he added that crews have worked non-stop to ensure they could get the lights back on for everyone. This included bringing in additional crews in from around the Midwest.

