Hundreds in Brookfield still without power as We Energies crews work to restore energy

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — It's unusually quiet in the Gunther’s neighborhood — except for the sound of a roaring fire and running generator.

Their Brookfield neighborhood lost power Friday afternoon in the thick of the weekend's winter storms.

“I think almost all of our neighbors left to go to parents, family houses,” said Gary Gunther.

The Gunther family was out of town when the power went out which meant a scramble to get family and friends to help prevent freezing pipes while they were away.

They were able to borrow a generator for their home but three days later they're one of many Waukesha county families still waiting for the lights to come back on.

Maxwell Livingston and his family say they're still waiting for a crew to get assigned to fix their neighborhood's power problems.

“Thank goodness I have a place to stay with my mother in law,” said Livingston. “We're sort of waiting by the phone for an update so we can get back to our lives.”

Livingston says they haven't been given clear enough communication from WeEnergies on what the problem is and why people haven't come to fix it yet.

“For all I know this is a fifteen minute fix we've been struggling for days on end about, but there’s no stream of communication,” said Livingston.

We Energies tells us this past weather system broke records and is poised to be the largest restoration in company history.

“We're not going to stop until everyone's power is restored,” said spokesperson, Brendan Conway.

the company says by Tuesday everyone who lost power this weekend should see their energy restored.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip