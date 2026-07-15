We Energies offers way to lower utility bills through new program to adjust smart thermostats

MILWAUKEE — With energy demand being high on hot summer days, We Energies offered customers a way to lower their utility bills in exchange for allowing the utility to make small adjustments to their smart thermostats.

The Smart Thermostat Rewards Program runs from June through September. Enrolled customers allow We Energies to adjust their thermostat temperature by no more than 4 degrees for a period of no longer than 4 hours at a time.

Adjustments primarily occur between 1 and 7 p.m., and customers receive advance notification before any changes are made.

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Customers who enroll in the first year will receive a $50 credit — $25 for signing up and $6.25 per month for the 4-month program. Customers who remain enrolled in subsequent years receive the $6.25 monthly credit.

Customers can always retain control and can override the automatic adjustments at any time on the physical thermostat or through a mobile app on their phones.

To be eligible for Smart Thermostat Rewards, one must be a We Energies residential electric customer, have electric service in their name, use a qualified smart thermostat that's connected to a Wi-Fi network, agree to brief thermostat adjustments during high-demand periods, and have their We Energies account in good standing.

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