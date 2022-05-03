We Energies needs your help to name falcon chicks after the best of the 90s

OAK CREEK, Wis. — There is only one week left to vote to name the We Energies' peregrine falcon chicks...and the choices are all 90s themed!

Thirty years ago in 1992, We Energies say more than a dozen peregrine falcons born in captivity were released from the Pleasant prairie Power Plant. It kick-started We Energies' and Wisconsin Public Service’s (WPS) efforts to restore the peregrine falcon population in Wisconsin.

We Energies To celebrate the 30th anniversary of We Energies’ peregrine falcon program, you can name this year’s chicks after the best of 1992.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the program, you can name this year's chicks after the best of 1992! There are seven chicks and seven eggs waiting to hatch right now at We Energies' and WPS' nest boxes.

Voting runs through Tuesday, May 10. You can vote as many times as you want.

Here are your choices:

in honor of Brett Favre’s first year with the Packers. Golden — in honor of “The Golden Girls,” which aired its last episode in 1992.

