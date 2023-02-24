We Energies customers to have power restored, outage assigned by noon Friday

MILWAUKEE — In an update Thursday evening, We Energies said nearly 95% of customers who lost power now have their lights back on.

They estimate all customers will have their power restored or outage assigned by noon Friday. This is five hours sooner than We Energies originally estimated.

"Our army of crews and specialized workers battled icy and dangerous conditions to get customers power back," We Energies said in a statement. "We are working through the night and will get every customer back on by Friday afternoon."

Thousands remained without power Thursday after losing it Wednesday evening as a winter storm moved through Southeast Wisconsin. Snow, sleet, ice, and strong winds took out power lines and trees, especially in Kenosha, Racine, and Walworth counties.

According to We Energies' outage map, nearly 28,000 customers were without power around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. By 9 a.m. Thursday morning, customers without power increased to 51,000.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip