3-story tall tree falls onto woman's home amid winter storm: 'It sounded like a train'

UNION GROVE — Tens of thousands of people were still without power Thursday morning in Southeast Wisconsin.

A WE Energies spokesperson tells TMJ4 to expect at least 85 percent of all power to be restored by the end of Thursday, and all to be restored by 5 p.m. Friday at the latest.

On top of no power, Jolee Allen is dealing with another huge headache. A three-story tall tree fell onto her mobile home. It happened when the power was already out at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

“It sounded like a train, it was loud," Allen said.

She has damage to her sunroom, kitchen and her bedroom is completely destroyed. The branches caved into the ceiling. She has buckets on the ground collecting all the water dripping inside.

Allen says she could hear the tree creaking before it fell. She listened to her intuition to sit in the front living room last night, instead of laying in her bedroom.

“Sure enough the tree came down," she said.

She plans to stay in a hotel tonight with her dog.

WE Energies is warning people to stay away from downed power lines. Click here for the latest outage map.

