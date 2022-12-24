We Energies asks customers to 'immediately' lower thermostats after pipeline failure

MILWAUKEE — We Energies is asking customers to "immediately" lower their thermostats after one of its natural gas suppliers suffered a "significant equipment failure."

The utility company is asking people to lower their thermostats to the range of 60 to 62 degrees.

"The impacted pipeline is one of multiple sources We Energies uses to receive natural gas," We Energies explained in a news release. "On a typical day, an issue like this would not require customers to reduce their usage. However, with extreme cold setting in over much of the United States, We Energies is unable to receive additional natural gas from its other pipeline suppliers."

Customers are also urged to reduce their natural gas use by avoiding other natural gas appliances like fireplaces, dryers, or ovens.

Customers are encouraged to take the following steps, provided verbatim by We Energies:

· Set thermostats between 60 to 62 degrees. Add layers or blankets to keep warm when lowering a thermostat’s temperature.

· Close blinds or drapes at night and avoid opening doors to retain heat. Open blinds during the day to let in heat from the sun.

· Avoid using secondary natural gas heating sources, such as natural gas fireplaces.

· Use natural gas ranges sparingly. Prepare food with slow cookers or microwaves.

Taking these steps "will allow customers to stay safe, warm and help avoid a significant natural gas outage," We Energies says.

The utility says this shortage is expected to last at least for the duration of Friday, and they will re-assess on Saturday.

"We truly appreciate and thank our customers for your understanding and patience as we work to manage these challenging conditions and keep all of our customers safe and warm," the news release says.

