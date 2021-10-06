'We deserve a safe neighborhood': Violence prevention leaders speak out about recent gun violence

MILWAUKEE — In the wake of a shooting that left an 11-year-old girl dead and her 5-year-old sister injured, Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention and community partners called on residents to stop the violence and for the city to make an investment in ending gun violence Wednesday.

Ta'Niyla Parker, 11, and Bra'Niyla Taylor, 5, were shot while inside a car with family October 2. Police say the incident happened on the 3100 block of North Sherman Boulevard just before 9 p.m. No suspects have been arrested.

"When we think about the historic level of violence that we experienced last year, that we're continuing to experience this year, we also need a historic level of engagement, a historic level of coordination and a historic level of investment that has never come to prevention at time that we need it the most," said Reggie Moore, the director of violence prevention policy and engagement at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

According to the Milwaukee Homicide Review Commission, 98 kids have been victims of gun violence this year, as of September 23. Sixteen of those were ruled homicides.

"On behalf of the Sherman Park Community Association and the residents that live here, there are over 31,000 residents that live in Sherman Park — we deserve a safe neighborhood," said Mabel Lamb, executive director of the Sherman Park Community Association. "What I am going to ask the community is this: put the guns down. We need peace. We need to be able to live in our community safely."

To show their support and unity with the Office of Violence Prevention, other groups at the press conference included 414Life, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee and Running Rebels.

