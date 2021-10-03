Two children show up to District 7 in Milwaukee with gunshot wounds

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that involved two children on Saturday night.

MPD say the incident happened on the 3100 block of N. Sherman just before 9 p.m. Two girls, aged 11 and 5, were inside a car with family when an approaching vehicle opened fire, striking the victims.

The family drove directly to District 7 where officers were able to administer first aid until the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived. Both victims were taken to the hospital.

The 5-year-old is in stable condition but the 11-year-old remains in critical condition.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stopper at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

