'We are so sorry': Milwaukee band Bug Moment's concert at Bayshore Culver's canceled

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee band Bug Moment announced on Twitter Friday morning that its concert at the Bayshore Culver's restaurant has been canceled after weeks of planning.

The show, scheduled for July 22, drew a lot of attention online and a poster was even made for the occasion, featuring the four other bands that were also scheduled to perform.

ITS HAPPENING. WE ARE PLAYIN MF CULVERS JULY 22ND YALL. BE THERE TO WITNESS MIDWEST HISTORY pic.twitter.com/tvL0550OA0 — BUG MOMENT LP1 OUT NOW (@BugMoment) June 20, 2023

Now, however, the band announced the gig has been canceled after weeks of planning. In their statement, the band said it went through all of the proper channels required to get approval for the event.

In their statement shared on Twitter, Bug Moment said they received "genuine excitement" from the Bayshore Culver's team, and when they announced the show, they said they got a "truly overwhelming response" from fans.

The band shared that excitement with the Bayshore Culver's team, and said they were met with gratitude. However, less than 12 hours after sharing the news, the band said it received a request for the show to be canceled.

That request came with "an explanation that Culver's and the Culver's Bayshore Franchise owner had not fully considered potential noise level, safety, and security risks." Bug Moment said it offered to help take care of security and even offered to create an RSVP link to control crowd size.

The band said in response, they were, "met late last night with complete disregard opposite of every interaction we had up to this point." The band called Culver's in hopes of working together to find a solution, but said the idea is not being considered.

Bug Moment finished their statement by saying, "we are very saddened by these circumstances. we know how much everyone was looking forward to this. diy forever."

TMJ4 News reached out to Culver's and received this statement:

Culver's top priority is to deliver a safe and satisfactory dining experience to all of our guests. After gauging the strong response to the announcement and reassessing the size and scope of the potential concert, the owner-operator determined the restaurant unfortunately could not safely accommodate the event on its property. We're sorry for any disappointment coming as a result of the cancellation.

