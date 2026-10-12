'We are ready': Milwaukee Brewers fans excited for NLCS

Milwaukee Brewers fans packed the stadium's parking lot ahead of the team's playoff game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, filling the lot with brats on the grill and flags waving in the air.

One flag stood out in particular: a banner reading "Brewlievers," a combination of "Brewers" and "believers," capturing the mood among fans who gathered to celebrate before the game.

Eric, a fan tailgating before the game, said the energy among the group was at a peak.

"Fantastic. We are ready for a Brewers win tonight," he said.

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This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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