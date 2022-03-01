'We are in a frenzy': Aggie's Bakery prepares thousands of paczki for Fat Tuesday in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — The sticky, sweet aroma of a favorite Wisconsin tradition filled every corner of Aggie's Bakery on Monday night. In the last two days, the bakery team has made about 10,000 paczki.

"Every year during Fat Tuesday we are in a frenzy trying to get everything together," said Aggie's owner Rachel Schmidbauer.

Paczki are a traditional treat eaten on the day before Lent in the Christian faith.

"It's very similar to a filled doughnut that you would see any other time of the year, however paczki is made with a little bit more butter, it's a little more rich, and it's a little bit more full in flavor," Schmidbauer said.

They can be filled with custard, fruit jellies and this year, Aggie's has two special flavors: salted caramel custard and canoli cream.

The bakery staff will be working past midnight to make sure 500 pre-orders ready for pick up tomorrow. But for those who didn't order ahead, the bakery makes sure to have some available for pick up on Tuesday.

"We make sure that we have plenty of inventory on the shelves so that people that didn't get the opportunity to pre-order, have the opportunity to come in and get some fresh, delicious paczki," Schmidbauer said.

There will also be a drive thru available this year where you can buy a random assortment of six for $9. The drive thru is behind the bakery in the alley just off 73rd st. in West Allis.

