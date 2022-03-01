7 local places to get your paczki this Fat Tuesday

MILWAUKEE — There's a reason they don't call it 'Fit Tuesday.' Bakeries across the city are smelling sweet as they prepare sought-after Fat Tuesday treat, the paczki.

Here are seven local spots to secure yours this year:

Peter Sciortino Bakery - They will only be selling Pacskis. They will be open 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. and will not be offering any pre-orders.

Grebe's Bakery – Choose from apple, buttercream, raspberry, and more! Pre-ordering has closed, but the store will be open from 5am-3pm from 2/28-3/1

National Bakery & Deli is offering traditional paczki in prune and raspberry. Pre-ordering has closed but pick up is available between February 28th and March 2nd.

Aggie's Bakery and Cake Shop is celebrating the eating holiday with homemade paczki. Customers can choose from apple, blueberry, buttercream, custard, lemon, prune, raspberry and strawberry.

Scortado Italian Bakery will be offering several fillings, including Cannoli cream, Nutella, raspberry, lemon, apricot, Bavarian cream and prune. Pre-orders have closed.

There's nothing to be cranky about at Cranky Al's. Stop by the doughnut shop to match your morning coffee with a paczki. The shop is offering strawberry lemon, raspberry, Bavarian cream, lemon and prune. The paczki are only available on March 1.

Get your fix of paczki at Lakeside Bakery on Oklahoma Ave. They open at 6:30 a.m. for paczki pickup.

Report a typo or error