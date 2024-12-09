'We are humbled and so blessed:' State Patrol lieutenant receives liver transplant ahead of holiday season

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis — A Wisconsin State Patrol lieutenant who has been living with chronic liver disease for more than a decade underwent a liver transplant surgery on Friday.

Emily Witkiewicz

Phil Witkiewicz and his wife, Emily, shared the update with TMJ4’s Mary Jo Ola after initially reaching out to spread the word about his need for a new liver.

Witkiewicz was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis 14 years ago. The couple discovered his condition after applying for life insurance while preparing for a growing family. His symptoms had worsened recently.

Emily said the surgery went well and expressed gratitude for the support they’ve received and the blessing of a new liver.

“It went amazing! He is hitting all his goals and has a long way to go, but I definitely just watched a miracle happen,” Emily shared with TMJ4’s Mary Jo Ola. “He is feeling good. He still has a long way to go, but he keeps saying, ‘I am just happy to be here.’”

The donor was deceased, and the family does not have information about them, Emily said, but she is thankful for their decision to donate.

“I hope they find peace knowing they brought my husband back to life,” she added. “We appreciate all the support we have gotten and continue to receive. We are humbled and so blessed.”

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, 104,799 people are currently in need of a lifesaving organ transplant.

