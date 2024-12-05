State Patrol lieutenant hopes for liver transplant this holiday season

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A man who has spent his career helping his community needs a new liver.

Phil Witkiewicz is a Wisconsin State Patrol lieutenant who has been living with chronic liver disease for more than a decade, but his symptoms have worsened recently.

"It's pretty miserable right now physically and mentally," Phil told TMJ4 News.

Life has changed drastically for Phil and his wife Emily.

Phil was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis 14 years ago. The couple only learned about it after applying for life insurance with a growing family.

"It was just like a waterfall of information that just cascaded. I was like, 'Holy cow!' I didn't have any symptoms at that time," Phil recalled.

"He doesn't drink. I think that's the myth that people think he drank, and that's how he got it, which is very false," Emily added.

Witkiewicz family

In PSC cases, the bile ducts of the liver become inflamed and scarred causing build-up and damaging the organ, according to the National Institutes of Health. There is no cure. Experts are not sure what causes it.

For about a decade, the family managed it privately through regular procedures such as stints without many issues, But Phil's symptoms got more serious. In July, Phil was put on the transplant list at UW Health.

"I don't get around much without her help or anybody's help," Phil explained. "You take a lot of stuff for granted, you know, like walking, breathing, just generally being comfortable."

Witkiewicz family

Phil often took his four sons out fishing and hunting. Since his condition worsened in recent months, it became difficult for him to attend their sporting events.

Phil is a lieutenant with the Wisconsin State Patrol based out of the DeForest station. He has received multiple lifesaving awards.

Emily is a teacher in Sun Prairie trying her best to care for her family and students.

Between constant appointments and dashed hopes of getting an organ and prepping for surgery only to find out it is not viable, the days have been grueling.

Witkiewicz family

"I push through for my boys and him and brighter days. Some of my low moments I don't think it's ever going to end, but I know someday it will," Emily told TMJ4.

Phil explained that coworkers grew concerned after noticing changes in his appearance, leading him to be more open about his condition and connecting with others. Currently, Phil is on light duty for work but is eager to return to full duty.

Emily began writing about their experience on CaringBridge, to communicate with family and friends. A family friend organized a GoFundMe account to help cover costs. Others have donated meals to the family.

"I was shocked by the many people who wanted to help," Phil shared.

The couple admitted they are not used to asking for help. Still, since speaking publicly about their lives Phil and Emily say the community support has been incredible.

"There’s one million people I need to somehow thank and repay and I don’t know how I’ll ever do that," Emily stated. "There are a lot of good people that want to help."

Phil and Emily hope their story will encourage others to become organ donors and appreciate what they have. Currently, 104,799 people are in need of a lifesaving organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing.

You can visit the family's GoFundMe account here.

