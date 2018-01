WAUWATOSA -- AMF lanes' Wauwatosa location spent the last few months upgrading and rebranding after spending more than one-million dollars in upgrades to make the space more attractive and "retro-chic."

Now called Bowlero, the bowling alley hosted a grand opening party for the new space on Saturday. They offered free entertainment and food specials, and thousands were happy to get out of the cold to join the fun.

To celebrate, Wauwatosa's mayor, Kathy Ehley, cut the ribbon for the grand opening.

Residents from the area were relieved to see the facility revamped and open after AMF closed multiple Milwaukee area bowling locations in the last few years.

The new space has two different bowling rooms, named uptown and downtown, and 72 different lanes.

Julia Skobeleva is the regional sales and marketing manager for Bowlero, and she said by 2 p.m they already had over 1,000 attendees.

Skobeleva says Bowlero hopes that the rebranding will bring in a lot of old face and new to celebrate a variety of different occasions.

“Bowlero is a place for everyone-- for families with kids, for friends, for corporate coworkers. It’s a great team building event place and a place for birthday parties,” said Skobeleva.

Bowlero will offer session pricing depending on the day and time. To find out more information about pricing, hours, and weekly promotions visit Bowlero's website.