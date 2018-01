WAUWATOSA -- A bowling alley in Wauwatosa has been rebranded, renamed after spending more than $1 million in renovations in the last few months.

Our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal reported Tuesday, the 60-year-old AMF Bowlero Lanes has changed its name to "Bowlero" after transforming their venue into a high-energy entertainment destination with a what it calls a "retro-chic" design, with numerous new amenities.

The updated Bowlero features high-definition video walls at the end of the lanes, a new arcade area, and a new bar center. The exterior of the building was also redone.

The goal of the renovated space, Bowlero district manager Dan Patterson says, is to attract bowling league players, millennials and families looking for an exciting night out.

Bowlero will hold a grand opening on Jan. 13, from noon to 4 p.m., with free bowling, arcade play, $1 food specials and more.

