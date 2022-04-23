Wauwatosa West High School to increase security after student brings handgun to school

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Wauwatosa West High School will increase security on Monday after a student brought a handgun to school on Friday.

Wauwatosa police say a school resource officer was advised by the school administration around 1:30 p.m. that a student had a handgun.

The student was being talked to by administration regarding a suspected vaping incident. When asked if there was anything of concern in the student's backpack, police say the student admitted to having a handgun.

The handgun was recovered and the student was taken into custody.

Police say the student was cooperative and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center.

A separate student at Wauwatosa West High School was also found with a box cutter. Police say that incident is still under investigation.

