Wauwatosa West High School student achieves perfect ACT score of 36

Wauwatosa School District
Eleanor Hannan<br/>
Posted at 7:24 PM, Jan 31, 2022
WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — Eleanor Hannan, a junior at Wauwatosa West High School achieved the highest possible ACT composite score of 36.

According to the Wauwatosa School District, less than one-tenth of 1 percent of students who take the ACT earn a top score on average.

Officials say the ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1–36. The composite score is the average of the four test scores.

“Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare," ACT Chief Executive Officer Marten Roorda said in a letter to Hannan. "While test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as you pursue your education and career goals.”

