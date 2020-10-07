Wauwatosa prepares for charging decision on suspended officer

WAUWATOSA — The City of Wauwatosa and businesses are preparing for whatever may happen after a decision is handed down by the Milwaukee County Prosecutor Wednesday.

The family of Alvin Cole says they are meeting with John Chisholm to find out his office will charge suspended Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah with a crime. Mensah shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole outside Mayfair Mall in February after police say he fired a gun at officers.

The fatal shooting was Mensah’s third in five years.

Tuesday, a handful of businesses along North Avenue could be seen boarding up their windows. Business owners told TMJ4 News they were preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best - that protests would remain peaceful.

Protesters that have been marching for justice for several months said they planned to peacefully protest, and believed the boarding of windows wasn’t needed.

Wisconsin National Guard troops were seen arriving at State Fair Park Tuesday evening, but it remains unconfirmed if they are there in preparation for protests over Mensah.

The Wauwatosa School District took the step to move classes online for the rest of the week. In a statement, they said “To proactively err on the side of caution and protect the safety of our students, staff and families, we have decided to shift Cohort B Phase Into Learning students to a virtual learning model for the remainder of the week.”

The Wauwatosa Police Department also sent a message to the community on social media. It said in part “The Wauwatosa Police Department is ready for any activity that may occur within the city... Our police and other city services are fully prepared to protect the lives and property of all residents and businesses.”

