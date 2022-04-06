Wauwatosa police shoot 17-year-old during stolen vehicle investigation

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after two Wauwatosa police officers shot and injured a 17-year-old Tuesday night.

Officials said police first responded to the report of a stolen vehicle near N. 92nd and Congress around 10:50 p.m.

Police said the lone occupant of the vehicle, the driver, got out and was armed with a firearm. They said he failed to comply with officers' demands, which is when two officers fired their weapons and hit the teen.

Wauwatosa police said the officers immediately provided aid to the 17-year-old until Milwaukee Fire arrived. The teen was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive.

According to the press release from Wauwatosa Police, one officer is 34-years-old with over eight years of service. The other officer is 30-years-old with five years of experience. Neither were injured.

Now, Milwaukee police are looking for additional information for its investigation. They are asking anyone who saw or has video of the incident to call police at 414-935-7360.

